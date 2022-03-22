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What REALLY Causes Disease?
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459 views • March 22, 2022
This 1-minute clip summarizes what really causes malfunction, disease, and the alteration of cell function. Emotional distress, negative belief patterns, blocked elimination routes, and other root causes may be playing a bigger role than you would expect.
Learn about solutions in Dr. Group's course
"The Root Cause of Disease" ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
Become a Member of The Global Healing Institute and gain access to FREE monthly Q&As to ask Dr. Group anything and join a community of like-minded lightworkers and self-healers.
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Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored News ~ https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
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https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
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His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
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Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#SelfHealing #NaturalMedicine #DrGroup
Learn about solutions in Dr. Group's course
"The Root Cause of Disease" ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
Become a Member of The Global Healing Institute and gain access to FREE monthly Q&As to ask Dr. Group anything and join a community of like-minded lightworkers and self-healers.
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored News ~ https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#SelfHealing #NaturalMedicine #DrGroup
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