Shh! Don't Report On Pentagon's Secret Leak! - #NewWorldNextWeek
Published 16 hours ago |
April 13, 20236,888 views


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw516/

This week on the New World Next Week: the Pentagon leaks offer much heat and little light, but they open the door on the online censorship discussion; the banksters come out in the open with the sustainable development resource grab; and the Trilaterals call this Year One of the Multilateral World Order.

Keywords
weaponsrussiaspyingaiwarnwocorbettreportukrainenewworldnextweekgptthe corbett report official lbry channelpentagon secret leak

