Shh! Don't Report On Pentagon's Secret Leak! - #NewWorldNextWeek

April 13, 20236,888 views
@corbettreport
This week on the New World Next Week: the Pentagon leaks offer much heat and little light, but they open the door on the online censorship discussion; the banksters come out in the open with the sustainable development resource grab; and the Trilaterals call this Year One of the Multilateral World Order.
