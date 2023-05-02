Hunter Biden thinks he’s above the law: Sen. Ron Johnson

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Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argues on ‘Kudlow’ that Secretary of State Antony Blinken should be impeached or resign over his alleged ‘lies’ in the Hunter Biden case. #foxbusiness
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