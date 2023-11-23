Debunking Zionist LIES With Noura Erakat (mirrored)

Mirrored clip from Debunking Zionist LIES With Noura Erakat & Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro on YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

Human rights lawyer Noura Erakat debunks the Biden Administration's claim that Israel is not engaging in genocide.





00:00 Intro

03:11 John Kirby claims the US will CONTINUE to support Israel's genocide

09:05 Israel is committing the very DEFINITION of genocide

21:59 The false parallel of Ukraine and Israel

27:59 Trauma does not justify causing trauma

31:05 How Zionism spread

36:35 The false parallel of Oct 7th and the Holocaust

44:00 Israel would rather kill than free hostages

55:22 The Aushwitz Memorial's MORAL FAILURE of a tweet

1:07:23 Israel is looking to kill Palestinians, not a 'military advantage'

Noura Erakat is a human rights attorney, Associate Professor of Africana Studies and the Program of Criminal Justice at Rutgers University, New Brunswick. She recently completed a non-resident fellowship of the Religious Literacy Project at Harvard Divinity School and was a Mahmoud Darwish Visiting Professor in Palestinian Studies at Brown University.







Noura is the author of Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine (Stanford University Press, 2019), which received the Palestine Book Award and the Bronze Medal for the Independent Publishers Book Award in Current Events/Foreign Affairs. She is co-founding editor of Jadaliyya and an editorial board member of the Journal of Palestine Studies as well as Human Geography. She is a co-founding board member of the DC Palestinian Film and Arts Festival.





She has served as Legal Counsel for a Congressional Subcommittee in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Legal Advocate for the Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Refugee and Residency Rights, and as national organizer of the US Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation.





Noura has also produced video documentaries, including "Gaza In Context" and "Black Palestinian Solidarity.” Her writings have appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Nation, Al Jazeera, and The Boston Review. She is a frequent commentator on CBS News, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Fox News, the BBC, and NPR, among others. Her awards include the NLG Law for the People Award (2021) and the Marguerite Casey Foundation Freedom Scholar award (2022).



