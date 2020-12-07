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Heads-Up! It's About to Get Worse
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55 views • December 07, 2020
Heads-Up! It's About to Get Worse
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/c/HeadlinesWithAVoice/videos
Quote ,, It was once said that the moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped. Hubert H. Humphrey
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/c/HeadlinesWithAVoice/videos
Quote ,, It was once said that the moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped. Hubert H. Humphrey
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