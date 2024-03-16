Create New Account
Ukrainian troops, alongside the Russians, are once again firing MLRS at Belgorod - Russian Air Defense System is Repelling the Attack
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Ukrainian troops, alongside the Russians, are once again firing MLRS at Belgorod. Currently, the air defense system is repelling the attack.

Some missiles managed to evade interception, causing damage in residential areas, with debris landing on a local industrial facility.

Reports suggest that the AFU positions in Liptsy, the origin of the shelling, were targeted by a missile from the Iskander OTRK.

