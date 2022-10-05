Stagflation Is the New Normal for America | Peter Boockvar

For Peter Boockvar, the Beakley Financial Group’s chief investment officer, stagflation is already in the United States, with inflation rates going up faster than those of economic growth. He thinks Fed officials face unprecedented challenges: dealing with inflation, preventing significant dislocations in the market, and avoiding further ballooning the US budget.

Peter will join us at the New Orleans Investment Conference on October 12–15, 2022. Listen to exclusive insight from him by securing a spot at this event here: https://neworleansconference.com/online-registration/

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Craig Parry, executive chairman of Vizsla Copper (TSX-V: VCU), reports the company’s acquisition of consolidated Woodjam Copper. The project, located in mining-friendly British Columbia, Canada, has great potential for further exploration. For Parry, this transaction is a win, since copper will continue to gain value as the global energy transition takes place.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/stagflation-new-normal-america/

