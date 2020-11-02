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INJECTING KIDS WITHOUT CONSENT
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170 views • November 02, 2020
INJECTING KIDS WITHOUT CONSENT
Are you ok with your 11-year-old consenting to a medical procedure at school without your parental consent? The new “Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act” Bill would give children the authority to get a vaccine at school without permission from their parents or legal guardians. Dawn Richardson, director of Advocacy at NVIC, speaks with Del about this potentially dangerous overreach and how to stop it.
#NVIC #Vaccines #ParentalConsent #ICAN
Are you ok with your 11-year-old consenting to a medical procedure at school without your parental consent? The new “Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act” Bill would give children the authority to get a vaccine at school without permission from their parents or legal guardians. Dawn Richardson, director of Advocacy at NVIC, speaks with Del about this potentially dangerous overreach and how to stop it.
#NVIC #Vaccines #ParentalConsent #ICAN
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