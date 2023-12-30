Janet Ossebaard, Investigator Who Exposed VIP Pedophile Network To Millions, Found Dead

Creator of 'THE FALL OF THE CABAL', Janet Ossebaard, the Pizzagate Investigator Who Exposed VIP Pedophile Network To Millions, Found Dead | The People's Voice





A leading Pizzagate investigator and filmmaker who was responsible for exposing the elite pedophile network to millions of people has been found dead just months after she proclaimed she would never commit suicide.





Janet Ossebaard, an award-winning Dutch journalist together with Cyntha Koeter, a former police detective, dedicated their lives to unmasking the Satanic elite, who they revealed to be pulling the strings of the world’s governments and global corporations.





As the globalist elite become increasingly desperate to cover up their crimes, it appears Ossebaard has paid the ultimate price for daring to oppose the cabal.









- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv



