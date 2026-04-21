RARE SEEN FOOTAGE!: Iran's Precision Strikes DESTROY U.S. Bases; Trump Faces $50B Loss!

In the final hours of the 2026 conflict, a wave of precision-guided strikes changed the face of modern warfare. Despite the intense information blackout, we’ve gathered the data on how Iran’s strategic offensive dismantled key U.S. military nodes across the Middle East.

From the destruction of the $1 billion FFPS132 radar at Al Udeid to the crippling of Ali Al Salem and Isa Air Base, this analysis reveals the true scale of the 39-day escalation.

In this video, we break down:

The Satellite Edge: How Chinese TTE01B technology enabled pinpoint accuracy.

The Defense Failure: Why THAAD and Patriot systems couldn't stop the barrage.

The $50 Billion Price Tag: Trump’s massive economic and military loss in just 39 days.

The Aftermath: What these strikes mean for the future of U.S. presence in the region.

Is the era of invincible bases over? Watch the full analysis.

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