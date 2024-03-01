Create New Account
Truth Seekers Mini Report - Is Co-Living an Agenda 2030 Strategy?
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Angeline Marie discusses co-living, the boom in multi-family builds, residential real estate property ownership, and the housing shortage.

Sources:

The NAR Claims There’s a Chronic 5.5 Million Shortage of Houses

https://mishtalk.com/economics/the-nar-claims-theres-a-chronic-5-5-million-shortage-of-houses/


Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

Keywords
property rightsunited nationsagenda 2030housingamerican dreamclimate crisis

