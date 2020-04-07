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Bombshell! Trump Warns Covid-19 Vaccine Kills More People Than The Outbreak - FULL SHOW 4/6/20
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122 views • April 07, 2020
The Alex Jones Show

There’s too many mutations of Covid-19 for a vaccine to even work effectively! How is a Covid-19 vaccine supposed to work when there’s numerous strains and mutations of the virus? It’s the ineffective flu shot 2.0, but this time it’s ushering in world government in which you’re being told to wear ‘immunity bracelets’ to do business and travel. Please share this important broadcast!

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