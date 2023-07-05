Create New Account
The Fed Launches CBDC Phase 1 This Month
Son of the Republic
485 Subscribers
79 views
Published 19 hours ago

The Federal Reserve Bank’s FedNow is scheduled for launch by the end of July.

The Great Reset’s worldwide social credit system has arrived.


Reese Reports | 5 July 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64a5826e2dd399a2c1662530

Keywords
libertyfiat currencypropagandarevolutionfederal reservenew world orderbankstersglobalismsocial engineeringtyrannyelitismdebtpopulismsocial credit systeminflationgreg reesepetrodollarbricsdigital currencycentral bankeconomic destructiongold standardwar machinesound moneygreat reset

