UK Column News - 14th February 2024 00:39 The West Resists One-World Government As Globalists Push Ahead
UK Column News - 14th February 2024


00:39 The West Resists One-World Government As Globalists Push Ahead


12:06 Phasing Out Farmers In Favour Of Frankenfood For Profits—With Guest Sandi Adams


29:11 Updates And Announcements


32:10 Private Cancer Care And Jabs Get A Royal Promotion


43:33 What Can We All Do About This?—With Katy-Jo Murfin, HOPE Sussex


Source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-14th-february-2024

