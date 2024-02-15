UK Column News - 14th February 2024
00:39 The West Resists One-World Government As Globalists Push Ahead
12:06 Phasing Out Farmers In Favour Of Frankenfood For Profits—With Guest Sandi Adams
29:11 Updates And Announcements
32:10 Private Cancer Care And Jabs Get A Royal Promotion
43:33 What Can We All Do About This?—With Katy-Jo Murfin, HOPE Sussex
Source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-14th-february-2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.