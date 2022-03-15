BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Discovering Reality
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
111 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • March 15, 2022
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/discovering-reality-humanity-on-the-brink-of-extermination/
As the world teeters on the edge of another planned disaster
one has to wonder where reality begins and ends.
Who is creating our perception of reality, and what is the end goal for these deceivers of humanity. It appears that the end goal is stealing our souls, then erasing humanity from the face of the earth.

The science fiction movie The Matrix was considered really far fetched in 1997 when it first debuted, but was it actually much closer to reality than we ever imagined?

Is the Matrix real and our comfortable perception of life on earth all wrong?

The one thing we know for sure is that the mainstream media, academia, and the political establishment have fed us a steady diet of false realities for so long that we have not the slightest idea where truth begins or ends.

So, what is truth and reality? Truth and reality are so frightening that few will be willing to accept them, even when confronted with their own extermination for failing to react. Those who shape our reality know this and find it to be a useful tool for the ongoing control over us.

WAKE UP AMERICA and save humanity before it is too late!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Connecting The Dots
Stay Informed
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email

https://danhappel.com/freedom-social

The Power of Nitric Oxide:
https://danhappel.com/cardio-replay-1
Keywords
mk ultrakent lewissconnecting the dotsdan happeljuliette engelwhat is realityfreedom social
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

Mike Adams
Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites &#8220;Alien Intelligence&#8221; Risk

Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites “Alien Intelligence” Risk

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

Belle Carter
Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy