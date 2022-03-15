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Discovering Reality
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61 views • March 15, 2022
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/discovering-reality-humanity-on-the-brink-of-extermination/
As the world teeters on the edge of another planned disaster
one has to wonder where reality begins and ends.
Who is creating our perception of reality, and what is the end goal for these deceivers of humanity. It appears that the end goal is stealing our souls, then erasing humanity from the face of the earth.
The science fiction movie The Matrix was considered really far fetched in 1997 when it first debuted, but was it actually much closer to reality than we ever imagined?
Is the Matrix real and our comfortable perception of life on earth all wrong?
The one thing we know for sure is that the mainstream media, academia, and the political establishment have fed us a steady diet of false realities for so long that we have not the slightest idea where truth begins or ends.
So, what is truth and reality? Truth and reality are so frightening that few will be willing to accept them, even when confronted with their own extermination for failing to react. Those who shape our reality know this and find it to be a useful tool for the ongoing control over us.
WAKE UP AMERICA and save humanity before it is too late!
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Connecting The Dots
Stay Informed
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
https://danhappel.com/freedom-social
The Power of Nitric Oxide:
https://danhappel.com/cardio-replay-1
As the world teeters on the edge of another planned disaster
one has to wonder where reality begins and ends.
Who is creating our perception of reality, and what is the end goal for these deceivers of humanity. It appears that the end goal is stealing our souls, then erasing humanity from the face of the earth.
The science fiction movie The Matrix was considered really far fetched in 1997 when it first debuted, but was it actually much closer to reality than we ever imagined?
Is the Matrix real and our comfortable perception of life on earth all wrong?
The one thing we know for sure is that the mainstream media, academia, and the political establishment have fed us a steady diet of false realities for so long that we have not the slightest idea where truth begins or ends.
So, what is truth and reality? Truth and reality are so frightening that few will be willing to accept them, even when confronted with their own extermination for failing to react. Those who shape our reality know this and find it to be a useful tool for the ongoing control over us.
WAKE UP AMERICA and save humanity before it is too late!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Connecting The Dots
Stay Informed
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
https://danhappel.com/freedom-social
The Power of Nitric Oxide:
https://danhappel.com/cardio-replay-1
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