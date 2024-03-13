THE DEATH OF BIG PHARMA? - The Liable Act & The War To Hold Vaccine Manufacturers Responsible!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy



Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of congressional Republicans introducing "The LIABLE Act." The act is meant to hold vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson responsible for vaccine injuries and crimes against humanity. The LIABLE Act stands for "Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act" and so far has a lot of support after vaccine manufacturers were essentially given full immunity in the fact of their massive global eugenics exercise. While it's good news, it's yet another example of "hopium." It's too little, too late. Of course these corporations should be held liable for the mass death and the injuries, but once again, we're offloading responsibilities on government, the same entity that forced these deadly injections into people's arms. Everything needs to be overhauled, not just big pharma which pays the government to force people to their graves with mandates and insane regulations. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has also been subpoenaed in a GOP led investigation into nursing home deaths in 2020 in New York. More good news, but again... Are we really trusting government to hold themselves in check? The MHRA, The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency is also under fire as millions demand answers after they openly admitted they used "circular reasoning" with their claims that the increase in vaccine injuries is only due to more public awareness. The CDC just released 148 pages on myocarditis and the covid shots and all pages were redacted. We're ruled by anti-human psychopaths and many are actually expecting these anti-human psychopaths to make things right. Give your head a shake my friends. The solution is YOU. In this video, we break down this latest news and why we shouldn't hold too much hopium but we should also not feel hopeless. Let's be reasonable and apply real solutions to these problems individually instead of extrapolating the issues into the government's hands.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

Shared from and subscribe to:

