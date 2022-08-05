Silent War Ep. 6243: Redwave Despite Fraud, Russia & US At War. Recession? Something Worse?

In this episode of The Silent War:*Russia Says US "Directly Involved" In Ukraine War*





Lawless Maricopa County Updates Election Results by 5,000 Votes — Then Shuts Down — Says They Will Post More Results Tomorrow Night — WTF IS GOING ON?





Pennsylvania Supreme Court Upholds State’s Mail-In Voting Law.





RINO AZ House Speaker Rusty Bowers Gets BLOWN-OUT — Trump-Endorsed David Farnsworth Delivers a Whooping in Primary Election.





MAGA Candidate Mark Finchem WINS GOP Arizona Secretary of State Primary Election.





HUGE KARI LAKE Victory for Arizona Governor.





Sharpiegate again: Reported Felt Tip Pens Forced Onto Voters Are BLEEDING THROUGH Ballots and Causing Ink Streaks that Are Reportedly CHANGING VOTES – Poll Worker Says “Probably 10-15%” Of Ballots Smearing.





FBI Whistleblower Leaks Bureau’s ‘Domestic Terrorism Symbols’ on ‘Militia Violent Extremists’ to Project Veritas.





“We Didn’t Expect Anything More from the Two-Tiered Justice System – One Day the FBI Will Come into Your Home” – Nicole Reffitt’s Emotional Warning to Americans After Her Husband is Sentenced to 7 Yrs for Protesting Outside US Capitol.





Amazon Cuts 100,000 Employees From Workforce In A Single Quarter.





Walmart Lays Off Hundreds Of Corporate Workers.





California Governor Gavin Newsom Declares Monkeypox State of Emergency.

Member of US Congress dies in car crash.





World’s first ‘synthetic embryos’ created in Israel.









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