BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Live from Little Bear Sanctuary Special Guest Troy Akin 10Sept2021
Goldylocks Productions
Goldylocks Productions
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 24, 2021
Goldylocks Productions presents Live from Little Bear Sanctuary with Christopher Vane.

https://littlebearsanctuary.org

https://www.facebook.com/littlebearsanctuary

Donate to this Show and Non-Profit Organization via Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/LittleBearSanctuary

Add us to your Amazon Smile account: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/82-2180440


Special Guest: Troy Akin

Eco Sports is a sustainable sporting goods company. After its Founder, Troy Akin, couldn’t find any vegan, eco friendly sporting goods for a variety of sports, he decided to change that. With Global Warming, Animal Welfare, and a Less Toxic work environment in mind, Eco Sports was created. Eco Sports uses a Biodegradable, Recyclable, Vegan, material called TPU. This material is as durable and high quality as any pig or cow skin. Our initial products are focusing on leather intensive products like Basketballs, Footballs, Soccer Balls, Volleyballs, and Baseball Gloves.

There are other non leather options available, but often times they are detrimental to our planet and the people making the fake leather such as PVC, PU, or Composite Leather. Eco Sports also only uses recyclable packaging for their products removing plastic wrapping from traditional packaging. Eco Sports is giving back by donating 10% of the profits immediately to plant trees across the nation on the consumers behalf.

We have a goal of improving and evolving all sporting goods with a non animal product, improving our earth we all love and share, and giving back and partnering with many organizations doing the RIGHT THING.

https://ecosports.com
Keywords
goldylocks productionslittle bear sanctuarychristopher vanelive from little bear sanctuary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

Belle Carter
A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

Iva Greene
Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

HRS Editors
Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Mike Adams
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

Belle Carter
25 Tradeable Skills for Post-Collapse Scenario

25 Tradeable Skills for Post-Collapse Scenario

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy