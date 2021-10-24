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Live from Little Bear Sanctuary Special Guest Troy Akin 10Sept2021
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0 view • October 24, 2021
Goldylocks Productions presents Live from Little Bear Sanctuary with Christopher Vane.
https://littlebearsanctuary.org
https://www.facebook.com/littlebearsanctuary
Donate to this Show and Non-Profit Organization via Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/LittleBearSanctuary
Add us to your Amazon Smile account: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/82-2180440
Special Guest: Troy Akin
Eco Sports is a sustainable sporting goods company. After its Founder, Troy Akin, couldn’t find any vegan, eco friendly sporting goods for a variety of sports, he decided to change that. With Global Warming, Animal Welfare, and a Less Toxic work environment in mind, Eco Sports was created. Eco Sports uses a Biodegradable, Recyclable, Vegan, material called TPU. This material is as durable and high quality as any pig or cow skin. Our initial products are focusing on leather intensive products like Basketballs, Footballs, Soccer Balls, Volleyballs, and Baseball Gloves.
There are other non leather options available, but often times they are detrimental to our planet and the people making the fake leather such as PVC, PU, or Composite Leather. Eco Sports also only uses recyclable packaging for their products removing plastic wrapping from traditional packaging. Eco Sports is giving back by donating 10% of the profits immediately to plant trees across the nation on the consumers behalf.
We have a goal of improving and evolving all sporting goods with a non animal product, improving our earth we all love and share, and giving back and partnering with many organizations doing the RIGHT THING.
https://ecosports.com
https://littlebearsanctuary.org
https://www.facebook.com/littlebearsanctuary
Donate to this Show and Non-Profit Organization via Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/LittleBearSanctuary
Add us to your Amazon Smile account: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/82-2180440
Special Guest: Troy Akin
Eco Sports is a sustainable sporting goods company. After its Founder, Troy Akin, couldn’t find any vegan, eco friendly sporting goods for a variety of sports, he decided to change that. With Global Warming, Animal Welfare, and a Less Toxic work environment in mind, Eco Sports was created. Eco Sports uses a Biodegradable, Recyclable, Vegan, material called TPU. This material is as durable and high quality as any pig or cow skin. Our initial products are focusing on leather intensive products like Basketballs, Footballs, Soccer Balls, Volleyballs, and Baseball Gloves.
There are other non leather options available, but often times they are detrimental to our planet and the people making the fake leather such as PVC, PU, or Composite Leather. Eco Sports also only uses recyclable packaging for their products removing plastic wrapping from traditional packaging. Eco Sports is giving back by donating 10% of the profits immediately to plant trees across the nation on the consumers behalf.
We have a goal of improving and evolving all sporting goods with a non animal product, improving our earth we all love and share, and giving back and partnering with many organizations doing the RIGHT THING.
https://ecosports.com
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