© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Short HISTORY Lesson about UKRAINE and the Donbass - prior a Geopolitical Analyst - Steven D Kelley
Follow
1
Share
Report
129 views • March 08, 2022
This is a rare short video by Steven D Kelley, not on his usual Thursday Night Radio Show, at TruthCatRadio, where you can't see him speaking. Here he give a short history lesson that is more important than ever to know right now. This was made around mid 2018. I posted another one about this subject last night from Steven made at about the same time, a continuation. Thank you for viewing and listening. Check it out.
Please LIKE, and comment on this. Look at the other hundreds of videos with Steven D Kelley.
My EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
Please help support Truth cat radio with a donation, I need your help.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join my Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty
Listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC.
This is Steven's back-up video site. Steven is also on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley.
Please LIKE, and comment on this. Look at the other hundreds of videos with Steven D Kelley.
My EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
Please help support Truth cat radio with a donation, I need your help.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join my Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty
Listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC.
This is Steven's back-up video site. Steven is also on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.