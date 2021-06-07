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THIS PROVES 100% THAT THE COVID-19 VIRUS DOES NOT EXIST IT'S JUST A BIG LIE
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415 views • June 07, 2021
John F. MacArthur says that there is no pandemic (is he controlled oppostion or a truthteller?) teaching radio and television program Grace to You. He has been the pastor-teacher of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, since February 9, 1969
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_F._MacArthur
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_F._MacArthur
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