Francis affirms 'transgender' group in papal audience

This week on Faith & Reason, the panel reacts to the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, Nancy Pelosi's sacrilegious reception of Holy Communion at a Mass where Pope Francis was present, and Francis' recent meeting with six 'transgender' individuals in a papal audience.

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