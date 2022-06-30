Francis affirms 'transgender' group in papal audience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week on Faith & Reason, the panel reacts to the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, Nancy Pelosi's sacrilegious reception of Holy Communion at a Mass where Pope Francis was present, and Francis' recent meeting with six 'transgender' individuals in a papal audience.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Faith_And_Reason19_063022
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Faith_And_Reason19_063022
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Follow LifeSiteNews on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews