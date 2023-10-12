Create New Account
Q & A with Intentional Carnivore Shawn White, interviewing me DC Learning to Live
DC Learning to Live
Published Yesterday

Intentional Carnivore Shawn White, (Paramedic) interviewed me on my survival from Earth quake, Tsunami, 2 x stage 4 Blood cancer,  and the 3 solid yrs of chemotherapy. . This is part of my story


#meatheals #CarnivoreDiet #MeatBasedDiet #ZeroCarb #metabolichealth #selfhealing #selfhelp Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation


3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011


https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

