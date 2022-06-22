The business plan / Prophecy.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are those pulling the levers of power using biblical prophecy as a blue print for their Great Reset and aspirations for world domination? A business plan where we will see food shortages next across the planet.
Music : Agnus Dei X - Bitter Suite - Kevin MacLeod
Global News G7 summit 2021.
www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com.