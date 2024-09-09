BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 355 - Tik Tok World
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
47 followers
2
56 views • 7 months ago

In this video I will attempt an overview of another difficult topic which is the Sexual Depravity that goes mostly “Unseen” in society today. This message is a follow on from the last message Video No.354 titled “Reptilians.” If you haven’t listened to that then I urge you to do so. Once again this message is NOT meant to be comprehensive but rather an introduction to an extensive subject. The origin of this Sexual Corruption eating out the HEART of Normal Social Relations today is the cancerous philosophy of FEMINISM. In this presentation I will fast-track Modern History covering key developments in the 20th century that enabled the destruction of the family unit by the Roman Cult. Normal Heterosexual relationships between Men and Women are absolutely necessary to ensure the stable homes needed for the provision of nurturing and development of children into well adjusted individuals with “normal” desires based on standards of morality set down in the Bible.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 367 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
