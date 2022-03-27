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Will You Bow To A NWO?
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40 views • March 27, 2022
The NWO has a plan for the ageing boomer generation that out weighs the young in many countries. The oligarchs have decided to exterminate the population once you reach 75 years of age. Meanwhile, the younger population will be under the boot of the mark of the beast system where you will own nothing and be happy killing your pets, eating bugs and drinking sewage.
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Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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