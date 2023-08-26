Lawful Offices: Christopher James - The Fake & Corrupt Injustice System

The Amazing Christopher James Pritchard - Kevin Hoyt interviews the Lawful Expert from Canada. Christopher picked the mother of all battles and won... he literally PROVED that THE VID does not exist. I guess everyone missed it.





He shows how the fake Governments and fake courts really have ZERO jurisdiction or authority over YOU and they know it. It all comes down to three simple questions and not falling back into their trap. 3 questions and you're out! AMAZING!!!





Kevyn Hoyt, GrassRootsWarriorNetwork: https://t.me/GRWN11

Mirror: https://rumble.com/v3aoycw-lawful-offices2-christopher-james-3-questions-and-your-out.html





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."







