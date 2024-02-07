Create New Account
Rep MTG on the Failed Vote to Impeach Secretary Mayorkas: This is not over.
Published 16 hours ago

🚨 Rep MTG on the vote to Impeach Secretary Mayorkas: “There was a motion to recommit. That means that we can bring the Articles of Impeachment back to the floor maybe as early as next week. So, this is not over yet.”



https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1755026848910557435?s=20

border crisisillegal migrantsopen borderbiden regimeimpeach mayorkas

