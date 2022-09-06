SHOCKING VIDEO! 13 Minutes of Never-Before-Seen Footage of Ballot Trafficking.🧐

SHOCKING VIDEO! Via MC4EI and Gateway Pundit — 13 Minutes of Never-Before-Seen Footage of Ballot Trafficking in Detroit, Michigan – Including Postal Workers!

This is Part 2 in a Series on the Investigation and Findings from the Detroit Drop Box Surveillance Videos of the November 2020 General Election

Election Integrity investigators in Detroit, Michigan captured never-before-seen footage of DOZENS of ballot traffickers dumping HUNDREDS of ballots into ballot drop boxes during the 2020 US presidential election.

The exclusive drop-box footage from the 2020 presidential election was obtained by The Gateway Pundit and Attorney John Burns.

The MC4EI team in Michigan spent hours scouring through the thousands of hours of security camera footage to put together this explosive 13-minute video.

TRENDING: SHOCKING VIDEO! Via MC4EI and Gateway Pundit -- 13 Minutes of Never-Before-Seen Footage of Ballot Trafficking in Detroit, Michigan - Including Postal Workers!

Special thanks to Patty McMurray and 100 Percent Fed Up for her help in coordinating this effort.

The MC4EI team captured dozens of instances of ballot trafficking in the 2020 Detroit Election.

The fraud was captured on camera.

Republican Secretary of State Candidate Kristina Karamo and Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno were RIGHT!

This footage changes everything!

Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/shocking-video-via-mc4ei-gateway-pundit-13-minutes-never-seen-footage-ballot-trafficking-detroit-michigan/

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