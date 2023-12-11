Create New Account
Mainstream news reporter admits it's reporting propaganda (Fake News)
You Silenced Me
Published Yesterday

Former Canadian investigative news reporter Rodney Palmer. Investigates why his former employers CBC and others. Are intentionally misleading the public. He now belongs to a organization called NCI (National Citizens Inquiry).

trumpcnnfake newsnewspropagandacanadasave americactv newscbc newsrodney palmer

