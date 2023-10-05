RINOs Attack Gaetz; Rosendale Discusses His Vote to Fire McCarthy

Tempers are flaring on Capitol Hill, as Republicans deal with the fallout from the firing of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. One Republican lawmaker reportedly said the reason the House recessed was to avoid a physical brawl from erupting. Today we discuss the tension among Republicans and the attacks on Congressman Matt Gaetz and Co., and Steve Bonta evaluates the declared candidates for the speakership. Also, one of the eight Republicans who voted to fire McCarthy, Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana, joins us to discuss his decision and what Americans can expect when the House reconvenes next week.
