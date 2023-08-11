Create New Account
The Perfect Triangle #157 - 11 August 2023 - Guest: Richard Sauder
Rising Tide Media
Published Yesterday

The legendary Richard Sauder (Art Bell, Jeff Rense & more) returns to The Perfect Triangle. Sound of Freedom, the Ecuador political assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, the new fronts in the ever widening war -- Suwalki Corridor, Sudan, Niger, probably the western Pacific, etc., the coming epic collapse of the U$$A, Inc. and related tangents will be discussed. Richard’s website: eventhorizonchronicle.blogspot.com


Keywords
corruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolzionismrothschildworld war 3hidden handilluminatisatanistsukraineworld governmentinternational jewgiuseppepublic indoctrinationexposing lies of historyrichard sauder

