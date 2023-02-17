Create New Account
Antminer S17+ Refit Heat Sink Tool Kit
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 20 hours ago |

Antminer S17+ Refit Heat Sink Tool Kit is used to help install the Antminer S17+ upgrade heat sink. Using the upgraded heat sink can avoid the problem that the heat sink of the hash board often falls off and causes damage to the ASIC chip. This package can significantly improve the miner's performance and enhance the ability to obtain coins.This kit contains: a tin removal stencil, thermal paste stencil, hash board frame, nut tin tool, and tin scraper.

Product Details:

1. Antminer S17+ Refit Heat Sink Tool Kit: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1786

2. Antminer S17+ upgrade heat sink:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1291

#Antminer #S17+ #HeatSink #ToolKit

toolkitantminers17heatsink

