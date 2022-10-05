Episode 173: Is Poor Gut Function Keeping You From Getting Off Thyroid Meds? With Missy Beavers

Dr. Deb Interviews Missy Beavers who healed her own Hashimoto’s and is now free from thyroid medications. It is possible that bacteria or fungi in your gut are causing your autoimmune thyroid disease. Does mold illness cause thyroid diseases? Yes, mold releases mycotoxins that can disrupt your thyroid function, trigger autoimmune disease and keep you from losing weight.

These are just a few of the topics Dr. Deb and Missy discuss in today’s episode.

Do not miss these highlights:

07:15 Missy’s story of having Hashimoto’s disease at the age of 8 to being Anorexic.

13:42 How the gut impacts everything in our body.

14:08 Nutrition is only as valuable as what you absorb – If you’ve got inflammation in your gut and you’re not digesting appropriately, it doesn’t really matter, you’re not going to get the benefit.

18:07 Our subconscious is programmed before you were eight years old – Anything that’s handed to us, we have no filter to decide if it’s the truth or not.

20:27 The scale is not a reflector of anything except how gravity is pushing on you right now.

22:48 The things you should consider when you’re seeing your doctor.

25:14 How to get off the medications.

27:09 Mold is not a bad thing, but when it gets in our bodies, it’s a big issue – Mold Toxicity & ADHD

36:10 Every single cell in the body has a thyroid receptor on it.

39:58 How the other doctors perceive patients with high TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone).

43:17 The thyroid is very important, you can die from not having an appropriate functioning thyroid.

44:58 Things you can do if you’re feeling overwhelmed and want to find a practitioner to work with.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Missy is a lover of puns, 5-year-old-knock-knock jokes, dogs, kindness, and chocolate. She was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease at 8 years old after gaining 50 pounds in a matter of months. For years, she took thyroid meds yet struggled with anxiety, hair loss, depression, gut issues, and her weight ballooned to over 275 pounds. The doctors insisted her labs were “normal” so she began seeking out her own solutions. She got a master’s degree in nutrition and even bought a health food store in an attempt to solve her nagging thyroid symptoms. Through trial and error, she discovered a few simple tests to help uncover the root cause of her problems and helped her end the exhausting Hashimoto’s battle after 28 years. She now helps women everywhere do the same!

