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Programa Espacial Secreto e o Comércio Galáctico de Escravos
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51 views • April 12, 2022
O termo Programa Espacial Secreto leva ao entendimento de que não estamos mais falando apenas de OVNIs, mas de naves feitas pelo homem, que foram escondidas de nós por nossos próprios governos.
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