UK Could Build Seven New Nuclear Power Stations To Wean Country off Russian Gas

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04/03/2022 The UK government is expected to announce that up to seven new nuclear plants are to built by 2050. Ministers want to increase the UK’s reliance on nuclear power as the use of Russian energy is phased out.