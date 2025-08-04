BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UK planning the largest ever national pandemic exercise later this year....
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10043 followers
268 views • 1 day ago

UK Government: "We are susceptible to a much wider range of risks than we were even a decade ago. Cyber attacks... power outages, the possibility of another pandemic."

"Later this year, we will have the largest ever national pandemic exercise that will test the UK's readiness for future pandemics."

Those who have been paying attention will know that these government "crisis preparedness drills" have an uncanny habit of just preceding (or coinciding with precisely) the exact real-world "crisis" they were "preparing" for. See Event 201, 9/11, 7/7, etc.

Which begs the question: Are they planning to stage another Covid-style fake pandemic?

Source @Real Wide Awake Media

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
ukevent 201plandemicnational pandemic exercise
