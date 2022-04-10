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MK Ultra: Mind-Controlled Assassins | Makes You Think
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28 views • April 10, 2022
MK Ultra: Mind-Controlled Assassins | Makes You Think
Vince Tagliavia, Jimbob OvalShorts and Bandit discuss the conspiracies and realities surrounding MK Ultra, mind-control, spy technology and look for the answer for, "Can somebody hypothetically be hypnotized or mind-controlled to assassinate another person then forget?"
Co-host JimBob's Website: https://www.unconstitutionalawakening.com/
Co-host: Bandit- UnconstitutionalAwakening.com Cohort
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Vince Tagliavia, Jimbob OvalShorts and Bandit discuss the conspiracies and realities surrounding MK Ultra, mind-control, spy technology and look for the answer for, "Can somebody hypothetically be hypnotized or mind-controlled to assassinate another person then forget?"
Co-host JimBob's Website: https://www.unconstitutionalawakening.com/
Co-host: Bandit- UnconstitutionalAwakening.com Cohort
Support The Redpill Project
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Intro Music: https://www.instagram.com/kalikosher_beats/
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Get Even Lower Prices!
Use Promo Code: RPP at Redpill.tv/MyPillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
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