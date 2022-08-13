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https://gnews.org/post/p17o43afb
08/11/2022 According to CNA, the CCP opposes the deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea, however South Korea insists the issue is a matter of national security and will never be up for negotiation