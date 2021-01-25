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Midnight Ride: Ancient Flying Machines
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341 views • January 25, 2021
Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Introducing:
"The Light Of Yah on Ancient Mysteries" Episode #1
Full Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
"If Ancient Aliens (Angels) visited Earth, what was their legacy, and did they leave behind clues that exist in plain sight, such as sophisticated aircraft, complex electrical grids, and intricate construction machinery? Indian Sanskrit texts, dating back to 6000 B.C., describe in varying but vivid detail flying machines called Vimanas. Megalithic stone structures in Egypt reveal evidence of precision saw work. Interpretations of the Jewish Zohar writings offer depictions of a life-sustaining manna machine, eerily similar to chlorella algae processing systems today. Are these examples of modern technology, or is there evidence that these incredible mechanisms existed on Earth thousands of years ago?" Ancient Aliens on History Channel
Are there evidences of this in the Bible? "Light of YAH on Ancient Mysteries"
Q&A: https://youtu.be/FqbZP80jhGQ
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Introducing:
"The Light Of Yah on Ancient Mysteries" Episode #1
Full Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
"If Ancient Aliens (Angels) visited Earth, what was their legacy, and did they leave behind clues that exist in plain sight, such as sophisticated aircraft, complex electrical grids, and intricate construction machinery? Indian Sanskrit texts, dating back to 6000 B.C., describe in varying but vivid detail flying machines called Vimanas. Megalithic stone structures in Egypt reveal evidence of precision saw work. Interpretations of the Jewish Zohar writings offer depictions of a life-sustaining manna machine, eerily similar to chlorella algae processing systems today. Are these examples of modern technology, or is there evidence that these incredible mechanisms existed on Earth thousands of years ago?" Ancient Aliens on History Channel
Are there evidences of this in the Bible? "Light of YAH on Ancient Mysteries"
Q&A: https://youtu.be/FqbZP80jhGQ
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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