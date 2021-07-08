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China Runs Our Government & Has Infiltrated All Institutions Of Power & Influence - Potatohead Is Weak
Aimless News
Aimless News
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120 views • July 08, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Trump to sue big tech - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/192000-americans-watch-president-trumps-announcement-sue-twitter-facebook-google-rsbn/

Is Trump still really in charge - https://www.theepochtimes.com/pentagon-cancels-10-billion-contract-that-microsoft-and-amazon-were-fighting-over_3889241.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue

President of Haiti assassinated - https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15517735/haiti-president-jovenel-moise-assassinated/

China has infiltrated and controls Potatohead Biden - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/video-uncovered-china-professor-claiming-us-elites-teamed-china-take-control-america/

China now runs recruitment for NSA - https://thenationalpulse.com/news/a-chinese-spy-recruitment-scholar-is-now-running-joe-bidens-nsa-personnel-department/

Potatohead Biden is a complete fool - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62353

Taliban celebrate Potatohead Bidens withdrawal by seizing weapons - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/07/06/oh-great-the-taliban-is-already-holding-military-parades-with-our-weapons-n400710

Japan ready to join US in defending Taiwan - https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Indo-Pacific/Japan-s-No.-2-raises-possibility-of-joining-US-in-defending-Taiwan

Diesel EV? - https://twitter.com/RobertELBowman/status/1412033285232934915

George Foreman Olympic Gold medal 1968 - https://twitter.com/GeorgeForeman/status/1411813237922926598

Ungrateful spoiled brats US womens soccer team - https://thepostmillennial.com/disgraceful-us-womens-soccer-team-national-anthem

Pelosi and Feinstein involved with dominion voting machines - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-nancy-pelosis-chief-staff-chief-executive-feinsteins-husband-major-shareholder-dominion-ballot-counting-systems/

Pelosi sending capitol cops to harass you in your state - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/06/nancy-pelosi-directs-capitol-hill-security-police-units-to-regional-offices-in-california-and-florida-future-locations-coming/

Facebook bans anyone charged on Jan 6th - https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-bans-us-capitol-january-6/

Mexico has crazy hailstorm - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/vicious-hailstorm-mexico-video-photo.html

HAARP is the agency controlling the weather - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/haarp-firing-faa-issues-warning-about-electromagnetic-radiation

PDF explaining what HAARP can do - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/HAARP-capabilities-in-its-patent.pdf

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1411906492404420614


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