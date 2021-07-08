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China Runs Our Government & Has Infiltrated All Institutions Of Power & Influence - Potatohead Is Weak
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120 views • July 08, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Trump to sue big tech - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/192000-americans-watch-president-trumps-announcement-sue-twitter-facebook-google-rsbn/
Is Trump still really in charge - https://www.theepochtimes.com/pentagon-cancels-10-billion-contract-that-microsoft-and-amazon-were-fighting-over_3889241.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
President of Haiti assassinated - https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15517735/haiti-president-jovenel-moise-assassinated/
China has infiltrated and controls Potatohead Biden - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/video-uncovered-china-professor-claiming-us-elites-teamed-china-take-control-america/
China now runs recruitment for NSA - https://thenationalpulse.com/news/a-chinese-spy-recruitment-scholar-is-now-running-joe-bidens-nsa-personnel-department/
Potatohead Biden is a complete fool - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62353
Taliban celebrate Potatohead Bidens withdrawal by seizing weapons - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/07/06/oh-great-the-taliban-is-already-holding-military-parades-with-our-weapons-n400710
Japan ready to join US in defending Taiwan - https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Indo-Pacific/Japan-s-No.-2-raises-possibility-of-joining-US-in-defending-Taiwan
Diesel EV? - https://twitter.com/RobertELBowman/status/1412033285232934915
George Foreman Olympic Gold medal 1968 - https://twitter.com/GeorgeForeman/status/1411813237922926598
Ungrateful spoiled brats US womens soccer team - https://thepostmillennial.com/disgraceful-us-womens-soccer-team-national-anthem
Pelosi and Feinstein involved with dominion voting machines - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-nancy-pelosis-chief-staff-chief-executive-feinsteins-husband-major-shareholder-dominion-ballot-counting-systems/
Pelosi sending capitol cops to harass you in your state - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/06/nancy-pelosi-directs-capitol-hill-security-police-units-to-regional-offices-in-california-and-florida-future-locations-coming/
Facebook bans anyone charged on Jan 6th - https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-bans-us-capitol-january-6/
Mexico has crazy hailstorm - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/vicious-hailstorm-mexico-video-photo.html
HAARP is the agency controlling the weather - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/haarp-firing-faa-issues-warning-about-electromagnetic-radiation
PDF explaining what HAARP can do - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/HAARP-capabilities-in-its-patent.pdf
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1411906492404420614
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Trump to sue big tech - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/192000-americans-watch-president-trumps-announcement-sue-twitter-facebook-google-rsbn/
Is Trump still really in charge - https://www.theepochtimes.com/pentagon-cancels-10-billion-contract-that-microsoft-and-amazon-were-fighting-over_3889241.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
President of Haiti assassinated - https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15517735/haiti-president-jovenel-moise-assassinated/
China has infiltrated and controls Potatohead Biden - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/video-uncovered-china-professor-claiming-us-elites-teamed-china-take-control-america/
China now runs recruitment for NSA - https://thenationalpulse.com/news/a-chinese-spy-recruitment-scholar-is-now-running-joe-bidens-nsa-personnel-department/
Potatohead Biden is a complete fool - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62353
Taliban celebrate Potatohead Bidens withdrawal by seizing weapons - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/07/06/oh-great-the-taliban-is-already-holding-military-parades-with-our-weapons-n400710
Japan ready to join US in defending Taiwan - https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Indo-Pacific/Japan-s-No.-2-raises-possibility-of-joining-US-in-defending-Taiwan
Diesel EV? - https://twitter.com/RobertELBowman/status/1412033285232934915
George Foreman Olympic Gold medal 1968 - https://twitter.com/GeorgeForeman/status/1411813237922926598
Ungrateful spoiled brats US womens soccer team - https://thepostmillennial.com/disgraceful-us-womens-soccer-team-national-anthem
Pelosi and Feinstein involved with dominion voting machines - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-nancy-pelosis-chief-staff-chief-executive-feinsteins-husband-major-shareholder-dominion-ballot-counting-systems/
Pelosi sending capitol cops to harass you in your state - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/06/nancy-pelosi-directs-capitol-hill-security-police-units-to-regional-offices-in-california-and-florida-future-locations-coming/
Facebook bans anyone charged on Jan 6th - https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-bans-us-capitol-january-6/
Mexico has crazy hailstorm - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/vicious-hailstorm-mexico-video-photo.html
HAARP is the agency controlling the weather - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/haarp-firing-faa-issues-warning-about-electromagnetic-radiation
PDF explaining what HAARP can do - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/HAARP-capabilities-in-its-patent.pdf
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1411906492404420614
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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