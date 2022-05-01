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"First African Barbie" suffers VAXX induced STROKE after friend is killed by PFIZER
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1749 views • May 01, 2022
To Lira's beloved fans, clients and associates:
As Lira's family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira's health. Lira recently travelled to Germany for a performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke whilst there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted.
She is currently undergoing treatment here in South Africa, led by the best medical team available. Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term. That said, Lira is in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery.
We thank you all in advance for your prayers, support, kindness and utmost sensitivity and consideration during this very challenging time in her life.
Let there be light!
###
sources:
https://twstalker.com/Miss_LIRA/status/1491834228715180046
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FLQPT92WUAIbfsk.jpg
https://t.me/s/covid19vaccinevictims

Mirrored - Boot Camp
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pfizerkuli robertslerato moipone molapo
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