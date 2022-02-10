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IT’S LOOKING LIKE GREATEST CRIME IN HISTORY !
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160 views • February 10, 2022
What if? the people that are damaged by the Cov-Aids Jab connect the dots and form groups to go after the perps of the crime of the century clubbing them with bats and bricks,soaking them down with gasoline and lighting them up in a blaze of glory for Vengeance ? Asking for a friend..
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