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No Jab, No Kidney Transplant: Unvaxxed Sentenced To Die By Covid Death Panel
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80 views • January 27, 2022
We have a terrifying story this evening out of Virginia. Shamgar Connors is a 42-year-old father of two in Stafford, Virginia. Shamgar sadly suffers from stage five kidney failure. He has to spend every night on 12 hours of dialysis, or he’ll die. Shamgar is obviously a leading candidate for a kidney transplant, which could allow him to live a longer and more normal life again.
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