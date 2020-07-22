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Pierre Bergé • Yves Saint Laurent et sa BD : La vilaine Lulu
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59 views • July 22, 2020
Extrait d'une émission d'Arte. Naïf, le journaliste demande à Saint Laurent : « Il n'y a rien qu'elle fait (Lulu), que tu désapprouves vraiment ? » Réponse : « Non, absolument pas... »
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
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