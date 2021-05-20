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Texas GOP Kills Bill To Stop Transgenderism For Kids | NFTV (5-17-2021)
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30 views • May 20, 2021
Texas Republicans have effectively killed a bill to prevent child transgender surgeries and chemical castrations. The Biden regime can't figure out whether masks are good or bad as liberals protest their new freedom. Tom explains how grassroots activism is having a major impact at the highest levels.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a581e2eb541a3957bd5c52
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a581e2eb541a3957bd5c52
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