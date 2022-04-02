Hunter Biden's LAPTOP REPAIRMAN Reveals National Security Issues

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John Paul Mac Isaac: Well, once the story was out and my name was leaked to the public, it's been a matter of at first running and hiding. Now it's trying to just rebuild my life and do it in a manner that's not restricted by public opinion. Of me being involved in a Russian disinformation campaign?.