© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mainstream Lies are Killing Us
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • August 10, 2021
There are massive contradictions in the mainstream messages about Covid 19 that are blatant lies. The Covid 19 "vaccines" are being mandated for the military but not the NIH, CDC, FDA and for university students but not their faculty. Unapproved Covid 19 vaccine passports are being required for certain privileges that are putting our constitutional rights at risk. The mainstream narrative that is built on lies and deception have been championed and the truth about treatments have been censored.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.