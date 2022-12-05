Water no get enemy (Fela Kuti) - Abomey Afrojazz Orchestra - Fela Day 2016

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for

educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for

in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyrigh

Institut Français de Cotonou, vendredi 25 mars 2016

https://youtu.be/dK7j_y-OY_4



