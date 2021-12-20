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Super Typhoon Hits Philippines. Death Toll At 375. Complete Carnage After Strongest Storm In 2021
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295 views • December 20, 2021
Philippines grapples with typhoon aftermath as death toll tops 300. More than 300 people have been killed by a powerful typhoon in the Philippines that destroyed homes, flooded towns, severed power and communications lines and displaced hundreds of thousands in its central and southern regions.
The number of storm-related deaths climbed throughout Monday as rescue efforts continued in hard-hit areas.
As of 1000 GMT, the death toll from Rai has risen to 375, the police said in a report, making it one of the deadliest typhoons to have struck the Southeast Asian nation.
The number of injured has climbed to 500, while 56 people were missing.
Death toll from Typhoon Rai surges to 375 in Philippines
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#SuperTyphoon
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The number of storm-related deaths climbed throughout Monday as rescue efforts continued in hard-hit areas.
As of 1000 GMT, the death toll from Rai has risen to 375, the police said in a report, making it one of the deadliest typhoons to have struck the Southeast Asian nation.
The number of injured has climbed to 500, while 56 people were missing.
Death toll from Typhoon Rai surges to 375 in Philippines
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o/
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#SuperTyphoon
#Philippines
#SignOfTheTimes
#Weather
#Moses
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