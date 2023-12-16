Rosa Koire Exposes the UN Agenda (2012)

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
FROM 2012: Tonight we talk to Rosa Koire, author of Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21 about the ideology and people behind Agenda 21. Topics discussed include: What is Agenda 21? What is communitarianism? What is the history of this agenda? How is it being implemented? And what can people do to combat it?
